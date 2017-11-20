What To Expect, According To Your Baby's Star Sign

Of course, as any astrology aficionado knows, you can actually learn a lot just from someone's birthday, namely their sign. Sure, your baby probably won't be born on the exact day they're due, but even a ballpark date can help you determine which sign the sun will be traveling through when your child enters the world. And, when it comes to having either a breezy Gemini or a sensitive Cancer, knowing what you're in for ahead of time really can help.