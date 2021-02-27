These Baby Names Are Predicted To Be Popular All Decade

Baby name trends often reflect what's going on in the world right now, which means predictions are generally quite short-term. In recent months we've seen cottagecore-inspired names and Bridgerton-themed names tipped for popularity in 2021.
It's a lot more unusual to see baby names tipped for longer-term popularity. However, baby naming website Bounty has really pushed the boat out and compiled a list of baby names it expects to trend for the next 10 years.
Nellie, Elodie and Anastasia lead its list of girls' names predicted to enjoy a decade of popularity, while Chester, Levi and Hudson head up the list of boys' names expected to last the distance.
The names Margot and Idris make the list too, presumably reflecting the popularity of two of the world's most famous actors.
A representative for Bounty said of its bold predictions: "Having assessed over 300,000 names for the stand-out highest climbers over the last 12 months, we can predict which exactly which name trends are set to take off.
"This is because, outside of official birth registration lists (which are published 18 months behind) ours is the largest, most up-to-date baby names list in the UK – making it guaranteed to bring you the latest trends in baby names."
We'll have to wait a few years to find how whether the predictions are accurate or not, but either way, they're definitely packed full of naming inspiration. It's also interesting to cross-reference them with the UK's most popular baby names of 2020, which includes familiar favourites such as Amelia, Isla, Ethan, Muhammad and Oliver.
Girls' names predicted to be popular for the next decade:
Nellie
Elodie
Anastasia
Margot
Aubrey
Ayda
Remi
Alayna
Aurelia
Winnie
Dorothy
Kyla
Maeve
Dottie
Liyana
Addison
Blossom
Adeline
Avery
Nola
Boys' names predicted to be popular for the next decade:
Chester
Levi
Hudson
Eddie
Myles
Rio
Vincent
Otis
Abel
Coby
Travis
Robbie
Idris
Monty
Romeo
Raphael
Barney
Osian
Dante
Troy
