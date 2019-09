6 Trends That Have Your Autumn Style Sewn Up

Perhaps the lack of sex in AW18's shows (with the exception of Christopher Kane's The Joy of Sex collection) was a reflection of the climate post #MeToo, or maybe it was the industry collectively mourning the news that Phoebe Philo would be leaving Celine after a decade at the helm, but either way, womenswear was more practical, reality-driven and sensible than ever. That's not to say it was boring, staid or austere; there's a thrill in finding pieces you actually want to – and could – wear.