Snogging, Sequins & Sweat: Welcome To Ashish’s All-Night Rave

Ashish’s shows are never without a political undercurrent, so what was the message this season? With exposed bottoms in sequin thongs and mini dresses with deep V necklines sitting alongside his podium couples, kissing and moving their bodies in sync with the music, the whole show felt very sex-positive, joyful and escapist. Perhaps Ashish was showing us club culture as defiance, as hedonistic liberation from the troubles of the outside world. As for us? We’ll meet you on the dance floor.