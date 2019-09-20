Early diagnosis and support is key in treating eating disorders among autistic patients. A lack of it can result in misdiagnosis, inadequate access to treatment or other issues. "If you’ve got a diagnosis of anorexia perhaps you’re receiving a CBT treatment to address your weight and shape concerns. What happens if that’s not what your problem is?" Will asks. "It can break down the trust between the clinician and the patient, and often clinicians will assume somebody is trying to avoid the problem because they don’t want to give up their anorexia." Even if the correct treatment is on offer, accessing it can be difficult. "People with autism might have sensory sensitivity and find fluorescent strip lighting really disturbing, but they’re expected to see their dietician in an inpatient unit where [these lights are the norm]. They may ask for the light to be turned off, but the dieticians just think that the patient is giving them the runaround so they say no and dig their heels in."