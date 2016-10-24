Two Sisters Talk Honestly About How Anorexia Affected Their Relationship

I think I feel that it will always be there inside of me and I’m really afraid of that. I don’t talk about it because I’m scared of unlocking that part of myself again. I’ve had to work so hard to get away from it and I’ve been so frightened of people seeing me as nothing more than my illness that I’ve tried to completely cut the memory of it out of my life. I suppose I’m just trying to forget it and hope that the people who know me will forget it too. I’m scared you will never forget though, and that you’ll always hold it against me. When I recovered, I felt like you might almost feel resentful of me. You’d had to endure the illness for so many years and then all of a sudden I was better and getting on with things. Did you feel angry with me?