The fashion industry is a notoriously hard market to crack. And for many young aspiring designers, getting a collection into stores can often feel like an impossible dream.
That’s where ASOS Fashion Discovery comes in. Since its launch in 2016, the competition has garnered a devoted audience of fashion fans and helped launch the careers of some very exciting young designers.
Open to labels which have been trading for less than five years, this is very much about the fledgling fashion startups. Winners receive £50,000 in funding and their collections will be sold on ASOS for at least two seasons – and they'll have exclusive access to some of the best brains in the business.
Right now the latest iteration of the competition is down to its final phase, with 10 Fashion Discovery finalists waiting to find out which two will be this year’s winners.
And in the true spirit of ASOS, this isn’t a closed-industry event; the public can also get involved, by voting for the winner of the coveted People’s Pick award. The designer who takes home this prize will have an edit of their collection sold on ASOS for a season. If they bag the main competition prize as well, they’ll be awarded an additional £10,000 instead.
So without further ado, let us introduce you to this year’s finalists. You only get one vote, so make it count…
Voting opens at 10am BST on Tuesday 17th April and closes at 10am BST on Tuesday 1st May 2018.