She does a pitter-patter style tapping with her fingers over my face, shoulders and arms, mirroring raindrops. My whole body feels a rush of tingles and my hairs stand on end. She grabs two soft makeup brushes and glides them slowly up and down my arms and across my face. I feel completely relaxed and it doesn’t seem bizarre for a stranger to be so close or affectionate. It feels like a purely nurturing experience. The massage lasts for an hour but Krisztina warns me the tingling sensation may stay with me for a while after.