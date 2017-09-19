At the SS18 show, which took place in Covent Garden’s ethereal Swiss Church, Ashley Williams' girl had matured, with a focus on better behaviour and goodwill. “My universe is infinitely friendly” was the designer's key message and we're all invited to join in the fun. ​Bad vibes quashed and negative energy on the wane, she has been spiritualised, veganised, cried, died then done it all over again on a pagan shrine. She drinks hemp milk matcha while dressed in last night's makeup, slams tequila shots straight after her psychedelic spinning class. And so the collection was a celebration of these relatable contradictions; there were glamorous evening dresses with Bam Bam tiger stripes dressed down with scorpion sandals, printed tracksuits and statement accessories spelling out 'ANXIETY', 'UGLY' and 'HATE'. She’s the girl who’s storming the dance floor at 2am but still makes it to work on time; she’s got good intentions but doesn’t always stick to them; she’s trying to navigate growing up while still having fun; essentially, she’s all of us and boy, do we get it.