This isn’t Ashish’s first high street collaboration. The designer came together with River Island back in 2017, bringing his tongue-in-cheek slogans to the masses, and had a 10 season-long partnership with Topshop. "Collaborations mean that my clothes become available to a bigger audience," the Delhi-born, London-based designer told Vogue . "The main line is produced in very small quantities as it's mainly hand embroidered, so working with the high street creates something more accessible but hopefully still very special."