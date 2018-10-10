There’s one more reason to get pumped for party season, folks: today, Warehouse announced its Christmas collaboration with Ashish. Available from mid-November, the collection is sure to have every engagement in your autumn and winter social calendar sewn up. According to the high street favourite, we can expect "sequins in signature bold colours and directional shapes, for an alternative take on seasonal partywear."
The campaign images that have been released so far reveal two items that will feature top of our wish list: a silver sequin bodysuit, perfect for Studio 54-esque Christmas parties, and an egg yolk yellow sequin trench coat that looks surprisingly wearable for daytime – we’ll be styling with a black rollneck, black denim and heeled boots. The sparkling collection – starting at just £35 – will be made up of 14 pieces in 10 silhouettes, from dance floor-appropriate dresses to everyday staples.
This isn’t Ashish’s first high street collaboration. The designer came together with River Island back in 2017, bringing his tongue-in-cheek slogans to the masses, and had a 10 season-long partnership with Topshop. "Collaborations mean that my clothes become available to a bigger audience," the Delhi-born, London-based designer told Vogue. "The main line is produced in very small quantities as it's mainly hand embroidered, so working with the high street creates something more accessible but hopefully still very special."
Another master of shimmering sequins is Michael Halpern, a designer credited with bringing '80s glamour back to fashion month after the long reign of normcore and minimal dressing. Lucky, then, that Topshop announced a collaboration with Halpern, which will also be available next month. Together, these choice partnerships certainly make one thing clear: 2018’s party season is not for wallflowers; it’s time to hit the tiles in your best disco-ready razzle-dazzle.
Ashish’s show is always a highlight on the London Fashion Week schedule, and September’s SS19 collection was no different. The audience was transported to an all-night rave, with models snogging on platforms, sticky club carpets replacing a catwalk, and sweat-drenched models stomping to a thumping soundtrack. While that collection won’t be available until next season, we can’t wait to add pieces from his Warehouse collaboration to our going out-out wardrobe. Party season couldn’t come sooner.
The 14-piece collection will be available in selected Warehouse stores and online at www.warehouse.com from mid-November 2018.
