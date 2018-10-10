The campaign images that have been released so far reveal two items that will feature top of our wish list: a silver sequin bodysuit, perfect for Studio 54-esque Christmas parties, and an egg yolk yellow sequin trench coat that looks surprisingly wearable for daytime – we’ll be styling with a black rollneck, black denim and heeled boots. The sparkling collection – starting at just £35 – will be made up of 14 pieces in 10 silhouettes, from dance floor-appropriate dresses to everyday staples.