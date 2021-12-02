Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was an expectation from my teachers and peers. My folks knew how expensive college was and encouraged me to attend a community college if I wanted to attend higher education. They could not help me pay and I am one of nine children. I decided to look into student loans because I yearned to be in an arts program at a university. With a Parent Plus loan and a few others, I was able to enroll in a notable program. Four years later, I had a Bachelor in Fine Arts and $50,000 in student debt. I am relieved to say that I was able to pay off my loans during the pandemic. I took on several side jobs to make it happen. Those loans caused me a lot of stress so I'm glad they are behind me.