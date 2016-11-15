

The idea that we stay in a city that punishes us sounds crazy, but to what extent do we remain because of pride? We don’t want to give up on the life we know it’s possible to have here. Come Saturday, there I am, proud to have saved money by walking home rather than spending a crippling £2.90. Then I scroll through my friends' Instagram pictures and look at their lives in Manchester or Sheffield or Leeds. I see them cycling around reservoirs (I could do that, too, if I drove a van to the Lea Valley), eating brunch in cafés for less than a fiver, and enjoying nights out with friends more than once a fortnight. It must be so easy there. Yet I stick it out, as do my friends and colleagues here. But why?



Tolerance and an "anything goes" mantra is important. People are more welcoming of difference here; living in a multicultural city with a vibrant LGBTQ scene is what makes London so appealing. Londoners, for the most part, are accepting of different creeds, colours, and faiths – rarely would anyone blink if a man staggered into a coffee shop dressed in sequins at 11am. It’s just London. But there are other reasons why people stay in the capital, despite it being bone-cripplingly pricey.



“I think for me it’s fear of failure,” says Jack*, a buddy who has lived in London for five years and works as a TV researcher. “When I left Newcastle I left all my friends settling down with their partners and having kids, to chase a career. London is seen as exciting and vibrant – I wouldn’t feel too great about coming home with my tail between my legs and admitting I get one job a month and the rest of the time is spent sending out CVs. The reality is, I need to go home, because I can’t afford to live here.” Jack admits that he’s struggling with depression in London and has high levels of anxiety about career progression.

