Are You Being Underpaid At Work?

Again, research here is really important. If googling 'your job' + 'salary' consistently comes up with numbers way higher than your compensation, it's only natural to feel like you're owed more. David says, however, that it's important to understand and analyse before you go in, all guns blazing, demanding more money. "First, determine why you believe you deserve a raise," he advises. "Have you secured a new client that has increased the business' revenue? Has your role evolved to the point where it is now a merge of several roles? Put together the highlights of your performance. It may be a case where others are simply not noticing the work that you do as it has become the norm."