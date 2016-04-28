One of the biggest challenges of living in a single room is figuring out where to put the furniture. Since my current home is a 250-square-foot studio, I've experienced this frustration firsthand. So I've decided to create a handy guide to steer you through the process of laying out your studio apartment.



1. Start with the bed.

This doesn't mean that the bed needs to dominate the whole room. It's just that, since the bed is probably the largest piece of furniture you'll have in your apartment, its placement is crucial and will determine the placement of all the other pieces. Some apartments really only have one area where you can feasibly put a bed. But in a space where you have options, the primary goal is to create a little bit of privacy; ideally, your bed would be placed as far from the door (and also as far from the kitchen) as possible. If there's a little nook or secluded corner in your apartment, that's a perfect spot.