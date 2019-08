I love Architectural Digest World of Interiors is too grand, too Italian palazzo, which might work for me when I'm older, but not now. It’s good for industry insiders, telling you the best place to source marble for example, but AD is more targeted to the end customer who is looking for fun vases or a chic apple cutter. I display them on this mirror [above] because I saw a low shelf in the Danish interiors magazine RUM [that I wanted] but I couldn’t find. Then I thought, a shelf is just a piece of wood, so I’ll just put one on the floor, but when I moved to this flat, I had a mirror I had no space to hang – et voilà. I like to keep my coffee tables clear, which is where people traditionally display their magazines, so I put them on the mirror. The twin vases behind are a market purchase, the red one was a gift, and the print is a hangover from when I was a teenager! It’s Jim Morrison’s grave in Père Lachaise Cemetery. It’s perhaps time to change it, I think."