"I wasn’t lucky enough to have parents that bought me handbags, so my first big purchase was when I was 24, when I got my first engineering job out of university. Like every girl who dreamed about luxury fashion, I got a Chanel bag – of course! Now, I buy bags as a treat when I do well, it’s my way of gifting myself. I need to feel like I deserve it. I bought a pink quilted Chanel bag about nine years ago. It wasn’t even on display, but the shop assistant opened up a cupboard and I saw a bag that looked like a cupcake – my favourite colour is pink – and I jumped on it. I felt very guilty for a long time after buying it, and I rarely wear it now because it’s too Barbie doll, but I’ll keep it forever. It’s eye candy for me, I just look at it and I’m happy. I used to buy bags for the way they looked, but as I’ve matured it’s about practicality, too.