The Paco Rabanne 1969 chain bag, which I bought this month, is small, sure, but I go to a lot of weddings, and it goes with all my summer jewellery. It will be timeless, too. I also love vintage bags – I wish I could say I inherited the Bottega Veneta bean bag from my grandma, but I didn’t. I bought it in New York at What Goes Around Comes Around . Like everyone else I’m obsessed with Bottega right now, and this orange woven one is a gift from my boyfriend. The Loewe Elephant bag connects with my love of architecture. I love the piercings in the ears – I actually added more holes to put my own jewellery in."