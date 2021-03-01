Why Women Should Always Cherish The Chance To Be Alone

The notion of a solo space has been often defined in gendered terms over the years. The humble shed enjoyed something of a rebrand in the late 1990s, with the notion of the man-cave introduced in the cult self-help book Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. ‘Men go to their caves and women talk,’ wrote author John Gray. Oh, John, there you go perpetuating the damaging, centuries-old gendered stereotype that ‘real men’ need time alone to process their feelings rather than seek help (we’ll forgive him – it was the 90s). Still, his writing sparked the popular term ‘man-cave’, used to describe a physical, male-only space to watch sport or play video games. Advocates of the man-cave take it very, very seriously. No, really. Here’s a statement taken from the official Man Cave website: ‘We believe that every Man has a basic, primal, instinctual need to have a space to call his own. It’s his territory. Furthermore, we believe that space should be used to enjoy his favourite activities, whatever that might be.’*