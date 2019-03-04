Why You Should Budget For Alcohol, Drugs & Other Vices

On his podcast, Dr Jaffe freely admits he was once a meth addict and that he has previously been incarcerated. Unlike most public figures that have spent time in jail and have been involved with 'the bad drugs' (heroin, crack, meth), Dr Jaffe hasn’t renounced alcohol, and neither evangelises being clean nor labels himself an addict. He uses the word 'normal' to describe his drinking now. As someone with a doctorate who thinks about addiction and drug use a lot, and with some personal experience under his belt, I was interested in his thoughts on recreational drug use and whether he thought people acknowledge what it costs them. "If every Friday you go out and drink and take cocaine and stay up until 3 or 4am and spend the rest of the weekend rolling around and getting your act back together to work and function on Monday, if you have built a life where nothing is happening on a Saturday that you miss and it all works out for you, then that is okay; there is nothing inherently wrong or problematic with that behaviour. But a lot of people will argue, 'But what if you didn’t do that? What if you didn’t drink on a Friday? Your weekend could be full of activities! You could do so much more!' I feel that there is a judgement to that way of thinking; they’re saying, 'This is what your life should look like. Your job is to get up and to go to the park and to play soccer.'"