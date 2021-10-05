‘My Younger Self Would Be So Proud’: AJ Clementine On Becoming Her Own Main Character

“You could say that a lot of the fairytales and the princess aesthetic that I convey online is kind of a shield [that] protects who I am day to day, because obviously, I'm not going to play that role and that character every [day]. And, you know, I kind of created that to tell my story in a different way where it’s another version of myself — an amplified version of the person I want to be — but it's not fully me.”