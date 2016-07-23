You only turn 30 once. And as you’ve probably been thinking about it everyday since you turned 28 — be it dreading it or revelling in that older, wiser energy — it’d be wrong not to go all out when it comes to celebrating. It’s a milestone. And technically, if you look at it the way we do, your 30th party should be three times better than your 10th birthday, and a third bigger and better than your 20th. So a reserved table at your local pub isn’t gonna cut it. Three decades on this planet, guys. That deserves at least a road trip, a sumptuous staycation, all your favourite food, and a few (dozen) bottles of Prosecco, doesn’t it? And whether you’re kitsch or classic, regal or minimalist, the Internet has options for you, plenty of ‘em.



Click on for our pick of the best self-catered options for your big birthday blowout.



