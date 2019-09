6 Stylish Older Couples On Finding Love & Staying Together Forever

What did Cohen learn from the people who shared their romance with him? "The couple I most related to was Mort and Ginny . They were really the inspiration for Advanced Love. I had just gotten into a small tiff with my partner before heading to San Francisco to photograph Mort and Ginny for my last book. Hearing how they navigated their 'magical mystery tour' for over 50 years, never allowing themselves to be angry for more than five minutes, and seeing how they have collaborated and supported one another's creative expression for decades made me realise how grateful I am for my own partner. I came home with a renewed sense of commitment and wanted to share Mort and Ginny's story with others."