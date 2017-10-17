Come To Our Final adidas Runners Event!

If you haven't heard about it yet, we here at Refinery29 are hosting a monthly running club in collaboration with adidas at their excellent fitness space for women, 152 Brick Lane.
Taking place on the last Wednesday of every month, each run is hosted by a different member of the Refinery29 UK team and is followed by an exciting event.
This month is our final runners event and will take place on Wednesday 25th October, hosted by R29 UK's Health and Living Editor, Jess Commons. Beginning at 6.30pm, you'll receive a bespoke Refinery29 x adidas run top upon arrival before heading out to pound the pavements.
The post-run event will be an immersive crystal workshop hosted by Lana Almulla, a Naturopathic Nutritional Therapist and Reiki Practitioner who practices crystal healing. You'll receive your very own crystal for the session before learning all about the power of crystals and finishing up with a meditation session during which we'll tuning into the energy of the crystal.
Don't forget that these sessions are first-come, so be sure to get arrive early!
