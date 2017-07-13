How Running Got This Woman Through Her Panic Disorder

Running is not just about the physical aspects.
Sure, pounding the roads breathlessly and working towards different running challenges (how's that 10k looking?) are a big part of it, but running – and exercise in its many different forms – can also be an emotional release.
Running can help you clear the mind of everyday noise, it allows you to focus your thoughts and channel them into feeling accomplished and powerful. Running is far more than a physical challenge and getting fit. For many, it is a life-saver.
For Rose Stokes, who was diagnosed with a panic disorder around two years ago, running has become a cherished outlet. The synchronisation between the movement of her body and her thoughts has helped her to open her mind and restore her mental balance. "It’s been a total and utter love affair, and now I just simply wouldn’t be without it," Rose explains.
