How Running Gave This Woman The Confidence To Own Her Vitiligo

In 2011, Eva Khyne-Sam was diagnosed with vitiligo, a condition caused by a lack of melanin in the skin. She began to feel as though she was losing her identity; that she wasn't able to recognise herself when she looked in the mirror. It was through the freedom of running that Eva started to regain her confidence and began feeling comfortable in her own skin again. "It allows me to process my thoughts," Eva explains. "It allows me to just be myself."