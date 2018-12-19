Help! I'm Addicted To Work

It’s not all bad. Work can be the most wonderful salve, especially when other areas of your life are tricky. A friend who is 18 months sober tells me about the many alcoholics she has met who found salvation in work when they got clean. I know plenty of people who have dived into a work project after a messy break-up and relished the camaraderie with colleagues that only comes from eating Deliveroo in a boardroom at 2am. Alys, a 28-year-old who works in advertising, tells me how much she loves her work: "When I’m among my friends from back home who are all getting married and having kids, I can feel like a failure, but at work I feel myself, I’m curious and interested and, fuck, the other day I got to sit opposite Richard Curtis and work on a script with him. If I didn’t put so much of my energy into work then things like that wouldn’t happen."