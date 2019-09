Help! I'm Addicted To Work

Pip Jamieson is the founder and CEO of creative network The Dots and in 2017 was named by The Sunday Times as one of the UK’s top 100 disruptive entrepreneurs, so if there's anyone who knows the future of the workplace, it’s her. "I’m a believer in doing stuff you love," she tells me. "There’s a Japanese term, ikigai, which describes a lifestyle that combines the spiritual with the practical. If you combine what you love with what you are good at and what the world needs, and you get paid for it, then you will land on that happy place where work will never feel like work." Sounds dreamy – and exactly what many of us have been sold – but Pip has a warning: "I’m seeing a trend of really passionate, driven, millennial behaviour, but when it starts to worry me is when they haven’t found that happy place, they are driving themselves into the ground but aren’t necessarily linking it with happiness."