Whoever said "diamonds are a girl’s best friend" slightly missed the point. Every accessory we wear tells a story about who we are, be it from a flea market, a best friend, an ex-lover or an auction house (wishful thinking...).
We caught up with some of Britain’s coolest creatives to find out what makes their look their own when it comes to accessories. Introducing: Felicity Hayward, Elizabeth Ilsley, Emma Breschi, Kate Stewart, Millicent Hailes and Tinea Taylor from GRLPWR Gang, a collective of women who work and support each other in their creative endeavours.
From bright berets to animal-print bags – with some classic gold hoops thrown in, naturally – here’s what these movers and shakers wear to dress up, dress down, and everything in between.