"For me it was an honour to be in this film and to portray this unbelievable man," Dornan says, gesturing to Conroy. Conroy later adds that he was "naturally cautious at the beginning because it was my friend and her legacy... but I'm touched and proud and I never thought it was going to be like this." Between shooting together on location in Jordan, the thoughtful attention given to mental health and why A Private War is such an important film to be released right now, watch the video below to hear Dornan and Conroy's experience of telling Marie Colvin's incredible story.