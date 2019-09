Conroy, who was on assignment with Colvin during the Homs attack of 2012 and suffered severe leg injuries, is played in the film by Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan. On the afternoon we meet, the verdict on Colvin's death is made public and the Syrian government ordered to pay $300m (£228m) in damages for the war journalist's murder . To be speaking to Dornan and Conroy on the day that responsibility for Colvin's death is finally legally addressed feels especially poignant, and the significance is not lost on either of them. "This almost brings it to an incredible little point," Conroy tells Refinery29. "Marie was murdered, it's official, the court just issued the verdict an hour ago, slap bang in the middle of the celebration of this film – it's amazing."