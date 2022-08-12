It isn't long before the women realise that equal opportunities only apply to a certain type of player. Also hoping to make her mark on the industry is salon worker Max (Chanté Adams), who runs away to try-outs without her family's blessing. Ready to show the execs what she's got, Max and her bestie Clance immediately face hostility from the male organisers, who question their ability to play for an "all-American" team. The pair are subjected to racist vitriol and told to leave the field. Refusing to take no for an answer, Max sends a baseball hurtling through the air to the other side of the stands, to the shock and envy of every player in sight.