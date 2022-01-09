A House From Love Actually Is For Sale (& Obviously It’s Not Cheap)

You either can't help watching Love Actually over and over again, or you think it's the worst. Either way, there's no denying its enduring popularity: 18 years after it first hit cinemas, it was back in the Netflix Top 10 again a couple of weeks ago.
It's also hard to deny that Love Actually is pure fantasy, so we can be forgiven for fantasising about moving into a house from the movie that's now for sale. It's situated on a super-cute mews street in Notting Hill, west London, and on the market for a cool £3.25 million.
It appeared in Love Actually because it's right next door to the house where the iconic (and more than a little creepy) "cards on the doorstep" scene was filmed. You know, the one where Andrew Lincoln's Mark declares his undying love to Keira Knightley's Juliet using a succession of increasingly icky placards. In November, Ed Sheeran paid homage to this scene while promoting his Christmas single.
"This architecturally re-imagined house is positioned just next door to the famous pink house where Mark – played by Andrew Lincoln – confesses his love for Keira Knightley’s character Juliet," Chelsea Whelan of Knight Frank's Notting Hill office told Ideal Home.
"Designed by Andy Martin architects, the property’s black and white exterior is a contrast to the pretty pink house next door, and offers a contemporary take on a traditional mews home," Whelan added. "The light throughout the three-bedroom house is captured creatively through the use of timber and glass."
In addition to three bedrooms – each with an ensuite bathroom – the mews house has its own roof garden with an outdoor kitchen and hot tub. It also has an open-plan kitchen-dining room, a separate ground floor entertaining room, and a basement bathroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom.
I know I'm never, ever going to live there, but to me, this house is perfect. You can check out more pictures here.