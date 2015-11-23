For all the mantras promoting body confidence on Instagram, it can be hard to be inspired by women with entirely different lifestyles to our own. Often, the reality of daily life – a job, Netflix, friends – distracts us from our well-intended fitness regimes.



It's also important to remember that we all have different body types; and many of us will never have a six-pack, or Jen Selter’s arse. But fitness should be less about what our bodies look like and more about what they are able to achieve.



If you're looking for inspiration to get active, it should make you feel good. With that in mind, here's our list of the UK's best Instagram fitness accounts to follow, comprised of real people who set realistic work out goals.