7 Things We Should Leave In 2016

Christmas is a time for taking stock, we're often told, and January is a time for turning over a new leaf. With this in mind, here's a list of things we need to lock away with the shocker of a year that was 2016. Some of them are exclusively 2016 phenomena; others have been brewing for a while but reached peak "eugh!" this year.
None of them is giving up sneaky visits to MailOnline because we need to be realistic about this and accept that some bad habits are out of our control...
