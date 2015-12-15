Kettlebell Swing

OK, now it’s time to get flying. Place the kettlebell between your feet about six inches in front of your toes. Hip-hinge down to touch the handle with your fingers and grasp it as you lean the kettlebell in toward you, so it’s teetering on its back edge. With chest still proud, inhale and hike the kettlebell up between your legs (think “thumbs to bum”) then quickly reverse direction, exhaling and thrusting your hips forward so the kettlebell sails out in front of you. Your arms will be fully extended, with hands ending up somewhere between belly-button and chest height, and you should be standing tall at the top of the swing. Inhale as your arms come down and you do another hinge, exhale as you thrust forward to keep swinging. When it comes time to stop, do so carefully when the bell is at its lowest point by not hip-thrusting the bell forward, instead letting it float out and come to rest on the ground where it began.