29 Of The Most Awesome Girls In London

WRITTEN BY GILLIAN ORR

PHOTOGRAPHED BY SERENA BROWN

For this year’s International Women’s Day, we decided to do something a little different and get inside the heads of the next generation.

We scoped the streets of London, photographing and chatting to girls about what the word ‘feminist’ means to them, which women they look up to, and what they want to change about the world. We asked them about their clothes too, because what they had chosen to wear was so intrinsically linked with their identity.

The official theme for IWD this year is #BalanceforBetter, encouraging people to build a gender-balanced world. But do our own under 18s believe we live in such a society? Sadly, not so much. On the upside, though, they sure as hell aren’t going to be pushed to one side.

What we found, quite by chance, is that the capital is producing a mob of young feminists, acutely aware of sexism, racism, poverty and climate change and who can’t really comprehend how previous generations have let it all happen. It makes no sense to them. They admire outspoken women who are self-confident and refuse to be quiet. Oh, and they all love Ariana Grande.

If this is the future, I can’t wait.