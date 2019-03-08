29 Of
The Most
Awesome
Girls In
London
WRITTEN BY GILLIAN ORR
PHOTOGRAPHED BY SERENA BROWN
For this year’s International Women’s Day, we decided to do something a little different and get inside the heads of the next generation.
We scoped the streets of London, photographing and chatting to girls about what the word ‘feminist’ means to them, which women they look up to, and what they want to change about the world. We asked them about their clothes too, because what they had chosen to wear was so intrinsically linked with their identity.
The official theme for IWD this year is #BalanceforBetter, encouraging people to build a gender-balanced world. But do our own under 18s believe we live in such a society? Sadly, not so much. On the upside, though, they sure as hell aren’t going to be pushed to one side.
What we found, quite by chance, is that the capital is producing a mob of young feminists, acutely aware of sexism, racism, poverty and climate change and who can’t really comprehend how previous generations have let it all happen. It makes no sense to them. They admire outspoken women who are self-confident and refuse to be quiet. Oh, and they all love Ariana Grande.
If this is the future, I can’t wait.
LOIS DARNELL, 11, REDBRIDGE
Do you have any style icons? I get a lot of style from my mum. She has a lot of cool clothes and cool colours. She’s really into music.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Cardi B because she’s just so confident, she doesn't really care what people think and she's so loud. She’s bright as well.
What does feminism mean to you? I don't think you have to be a woman to be a feminist but I guess you fight for women's rights in multiple ways and make your point.
JOY EDEN, 16, CROYDON
Describe your style… I'm quite casual. I kind of like baggy clothes.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? I'd get people to stop hating on each other for race and sexuality.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? I know it's a bit cliché but I'd say Ariana Grande. I love her so much. I think she's just such a good influence on young females. Even her lyrics and her music are so empowering and she doesn't conform to stereotypes.
What does feminism mean to you? It means a lot to me because I think for loads of years, women have been in the backseat. We’re not saying women are better than men, we just want equality.
ALINE KUDY, 15, BARNET
What's your favourite part of your outfit? I really like my shoes because my favourite brand is Nike and I just enjoy buying Nike trainers.
Do you have any style influences? Jorja Smith; I like her personality and the way she dresses… She’s really pretty.
What does feminism mean to you? To me, it just means being able to fight for your rights and be able to be equal to men. If the boys tried to make a joke at school I’d be like, “Stop”. I think people see it negatively because so many women are becoming feminists and there’s such a big group of us, men get a bit intimidated.
EDEN BAGCHI, 12, EALING
What's your favourite part of your outfit? I like the jumpsuit. I like to wear something that's nice but add a jacket to make it look less dressed up.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? I'd like gender equality because everyone should be equal, everyone should have the same amount of pay, everyone should be treated the same. I would like females to have the same advantages as males do.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? I like Emma Watson. I love Harry Potter but she does a lot for feminism as well. She's a good role model.
KYESE GREGORY-LEWIS, 11, REDBRIDGE
Do you have any style icons? I really like Zendaya's style. I like Willow Smith and Chloe x Halle as well. I forced my mum to follow them on Instagram. Like, seriously I need to see them.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? I wanna make the world a better place. I saw a picture online of the world now and the world in the future and I really want to stop the plastic in the ocean.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… I wanna have my own dance company. I have been thinking about it for a while now and I can’t put my mind off it.
ESME CASSON, 17, PITSHANGER
What's your favourite part of your outfit? My favourite film is Fantastic Mr Fox, which is why I bought this top from a charity shop because it's literally all the colours of the film.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? I’m not sure if this is a popular opinion but because I’m a Christian I genuinely think everyone should at least find God’s love somewhere in their life.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… I want to be as ambitious as possible: living as much as I can, trying to change as much as I can in my own personal power.
EVE BERRY, 15, TEDDINGTON
What's your favourite part of your outfit? I quite like my mom jeans, they’re just really comfy.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? Probably poverty. I feel like it's unfair that some people have really hard lives and they haven't done anything to deserve that, whereas, like, I’m quite fortunate. I don't have to walk miles to go to school.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? I found the way that Malala fought for education really inspiring. She was really young and she went through so much stuff.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… Hopefully go to university to study maths or science. To be happy and be safe. Maybe have a house even though housing is pretty crazy!
ELLIS VERNON, 14, EALING
What's your favourite part of your outfit? I love my socks, they’re just plain grey but I bought them from a little market in Italy. I love socks.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? I would like to reset it so that the effects of global warming haven’t taken a toll yet, and that people have more awareness so we’d have more of a chance. I’m a big environmentalist so it really upsets me.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… I want to be a journalist but I wanna still stay as me because I feel like I’m pretty sure of myself and I’d like to keep that through my life, no matter what I do. I’d like to write about human issues, especially the environment.
SCARLETT LAMBE, 8, ISLINGTON
What's your favourite part of your outfit? The flowers on the dress. I like to wear colourful clothes because they give a lot of light into the world.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? For everyone to love who they are. Because right now lots of people are being mean and rude to some people and that’s not right.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? My favourite singers are Little Mix because I like how they do different things when they do their songs. I like to sing too.
What does feminism mean to you? A strong woman.
FATUMA HUSSAIN, 15, NORTHOLT
What's your favourite part of your outfit? My favourite part is my denim jacket because it brings my whole look together; it’s kind of vintage.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? The poverty because I feel like not everyone has the basic needs that they’re meant to have and no one’s really helping them.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Halima Aden because she’s the first hijabi model, and she’s Somali. I’m Somali as well, so it was really a shock to me that she was a model and everything. She has broken down a lot of barriers because in our culture you can either be a doctor or a lawyer and that’s it. The fact that she’s so successful has really made me proud.
SUNTHI BLAVO, 16, EALING
What's your favourite part of your outfit, and why? Probably my trousers, I got them with a voucher. They are quite different to anything I’ve bought before.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Michelle Obama. Obviously she’s well known for being Obama’s wife but she’s also made a name for herself. She uses her political power for good and she used her status in a way that I hadn't really seen before. I’m reading her book Becoming at the moment.
What does feminism mean to you? That everyone deserves the same opportunities, everyone deserves to be treated the same way and it’s not about who deserves more. I’d 100% call myself a feminist.
AIYANA ROCHESTER, 15, CROYDON
Describe your style… Edgy with a pop of colour.
Do you have any style icons? Alexander McQueen, like, I love him. At the moment I’m doing a project on shells and fossils and I love his shell dresses.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? Being a black woman and having dark skin is very hard... Being a woman in general is hard. If I could change equality for all women of colour, race, size, everything…that’s what I would want. I feel like we should stand together more. If we build together we can empower each other and empower the world. WE CAN DO IT!
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? It has to be Rosa Parks because she was very determined with what she wanted and she got it by defying everyone’s rules. I feel like I’m a little rebel at heart.
DAISY KING, 9, BRENTFORD
What's your favourite part of your outfit? Probably my shirt because I like unicorns. My style is casual and smart.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? All the rubbish and the pollution.
What does feminism mean to you? I’ve probably heard of it before but I don’t know what it means.
What does it mean to be a strong woman? Independence.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… Be a singer or a vet. I like music and I like to look after animals.
MARGEAUX SORIANO, 13, HOUNSLOW
What's your favourite part of your outfit? This top because it looks really cute.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? Probably racism because where I’m from in Asia there are a lot of different stereotypes that everyone thinks are true.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Michelle Obama did a lot for women, she stood up for a lot of different things for women.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… I want to finish school, find a good job. I don't know what I want to do but I’m not going to let anyone stop me from what I want to do when I have it figured out.
EMMA TIWO, 8, WELLING
What's your favourite part of your outfit? My skirt, because it’s pink. Pink is my favourite colour. I like my sister’s style, I think she’s cool.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? People throwing rubbish on the floor, like gum, because it's bad for the planet.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Everybody, every woman.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… To have more candy, more sweets and more chocolate.
HITOE ISHII, 16, EALING
Describe your style… I like to mix lots of different genres. I like to make it a bit cute sometimes or kind of cool. Today I went for a cool vibe.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? I want to change how people judge other people, especially teenagers. On social media you can comment really easily, and people get so influenced by those hate comments. I just think people need to be kinder to other people. And I think girls should have more self-confidence. I don't really have confidence myself but my friends encourage me to.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? I have this one friend, she's been with me for about 10 years now and she really has a sense of style. Like, no matter what other people say to her she doesn't change what she believes in and I think that's a really cool thing to have.
DANNERA WYNTER, 16, CROYDON
What's your favourite part of your outfit? The teddy bear coat. I think it's really different. I got it in a vintage store. I’d describe my style as retro vintage.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? I think I'd change all the fighting because there is a lot of that going on at the moment.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? I like Shalom Blac, the model who was burned in a fire when she was 9. She's been through so much and she still comes out and does what she loves to do.
CHLOE BROWN, 16, CHISWICK
What's your favourite part of your outfit? I'd probably say my trainers because I wanted them for a very long time and I thought they were sick and I bought them.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Maya Jama because she's quite inspirational and she talks about a lot of issues.
What does feminism mean to you? It's very good. I would definitely call myself a feminist but I think some boys see feminism negatively and think it's quite extreme. But really it's just wanting equality between men and women.
JULIA KLISIEWICZ, 15, TWICKENHAM
What's your favourite part of your outfit? I think my shoes because they're a bit dirty. I wear them all the time. My mum doesn’t like that I keep them dirty but I do.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? I think Courtney Love is really cool because I had a really big Nirvana phase. Sometimes she's a bit controversial but you don't really see women be so out there and loud and stuff.
What does feminism mean to you? I guess it’s empowerment. When a lot of women come together it is powerful – you do feel powerful when there's a strong female character in something.
TARA AND MAIREAD LAKE, 15, TEDDINGTON
TARA LAKE, 15, TEDDINGTON
Describe your style… I’d say cheap but bougie. I like putting a look together and having a piece that stands out. I like big messy buns cos I feel comfortable in them and they’re really cute.
What does feminism mean to you? I’m definitely a feminist, I hate when people think like, “Oh you’re a feminist, you think men aren't great.” Men are cool, obviously, but I feel like I can do whatever I need to do without men being there.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Ariana Grande definitely. The whole “God Is a Woman” song: FUCK YES. Again, I don't want to be like “Oh we don't need men” but I mean, mate, like, yeah.
MAIREAD LAKE, 15, TEDDINGTON
Describe your style… It’s very scruffy, it’s mainly what’s been washed and there are lots of hand-me-downs. I don’t really go for, like, showing off skin because it’s not my style.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Amy Winehouse is just amazing. Have you seen the last concert she ever did? Oh my god I was literally, like, crying. She would be so happy if she realised how much she’s inspired people because she was a G. Her hair alone was so impactful, like, you just did your hair and changed someone’s life.
Why do people have a problem with feminism? I understand why people are sexist even though I don’t agree with it because if you look at history, it was seen as the correct way to view things. I understand when I speak to my grandma about why she has those views. The best way to approach it is to not get angry; if you're promoting love you shouldn’t do it in an angry way.
ADINA BROWNE, 16, CROYDON
What's your favourite part of your outfit? I like the layering. This is the first time I've worn a hat out so I wasn't sure about it.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? To produce equal opportunities for everyone. I think that's really important.
What does feminism mean to you? Being equal and having a voice, being heard, and also being able to do what I love.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… To focus on studies and then get a job and go into sciences. Also, take more risks. I'd love to go to Vietnam and see family; I can understand a bit of Vietnamese.
GRACE EUSTACE, 15, CROYDON
Describe your style… I like vintage clothes, I don’t really like wearing the same as everyone else but, then, I also like fitting in.
What does feminism mean to you? LOVE IT, it is the way forward. I’d definitely call myself a feminist.
Which one woman do you look up to and why? I like when women stand up for women’s rights in their speeches.
Why do you think people have a problem with the word feminist? I think they think it’s, like, man-hate but it’s actually to do with women being treated like people rather than objects.
GIULIA POTGER, 16, CROYDON
What's your favourite part of your outfit? I think it's my top because it was my grandma’s. I take a lot of clothes from her.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? Definitely Brexit. My mum's Sicilian and she came to England 20-something years ago. She's grown up here. She's got a job, a home. Having Brexit is going to cause a calamity, especially for my generation, it's not a good thing.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… I want to be in a very successful job. I want to be on top. Maybe be a CEO of something. Just be the boss because I think I'd rather be telling other people what to do than be told what to do.
ASHLYNN GILLEN, 13, RICHMOND
Describe your style… I go through a bunch of different styles so one day I want to be really glamorous and some days I just wanna be real casual. Today I’m feeling a little bit more glam.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? Definitely poverty because every time I’m walking on the streets of London I see a bunch of people who are begging for money or food. I try to either give money or buy them food. I wish I could change that.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Nikita Dragun [the transgender social media star] because she doesn't let anything get to her, she’ll just do a hair flip. She’s just amazing. I love her and I want to be like that one day.
What does feminism mean to you? Intersectionality, which is basically when everyone deserves equal rights. I’m not a gender critical feminist or a radical feminist, I just stand up for equal rights for everyone because that's what everyone deserves.
KIERA MARCELLE-IVES, 13, ARCHWAY
What's your favourite part of your outfit? My shoes because they are really sparkly and they're not just a boring normal colour. They reflect me because they're sparkly and not boring.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? For there to be no poverty. Knowing that I have a roof over my head and food in my belly and there are people that are literally begging, like, I can't stand that. It’s horrible.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? I've got to say that Ariana Grande is extremely inspiring. I'm not the singing type but when I listen to her music it just takes over.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… Talking about poverty, I think I’d want to try and help one person get a home and get a job. If I can make a difference in someone's life, I definitely would. That would be amazing.
JODIE WYATT, 15, CROYDON
What's your favourite part of your outfit? My jumper because I bought it from a vintage thrift store in Shoreditch.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? Equality. If there was equality between races and genders everything would run much more smoothly and everyone would get on; there would be much less controversy.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Probably Beyoncé because she’s always smiling. She always has confidence, and she doesn’t care what people say about her.
What does feminism mean to you? I’m a big feminist. It’s really important to me. I take economics at my school and 80% of my class is boys and they can get rude and I just think it’s really important that everyone stands up for each other.
ALEX RICHARDS, 15, CROYDON
What's your favourite part of your outfit? My denim jacket, I think it’s unique and different. I got it from New Look.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? Not everyone treats each other equally and that’s wrong. I think every girl and woman should be a feminist.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Cardi B because she doesn’t care what anyone thinks.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… I’d like to do something in the sports industry because I’m a swimmer.
TIA DE-ALWIS, 16, WEMBLEY
Describe your style… Alternative because I change a lot.
If you could change one thing in the world right now, what would it be? Probably racism. It’s still very prominent obviously and there's nothing you can do to change the way people think but, like, if I could make that disappear, I would.
Which one woman do you look up to the most and why? Rihanna because of her Fenty Beauty collection. She created, like, over 40 shades and I think that’s so empowering because finding different shades is quite difficult.
Tell us what you want to have achieved in 10 years’ time… I want to help people, maybe through therapy because mental health is a big issue, especially in young people.
Interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.
