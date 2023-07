BBC’s Dreaming Whilst Black Isn’t A Comedy About Black Excellence — But Thriving In Spite Of It

When Black British filmmaker Adjani Salmon first came up with the idea for his web series Dreaming Whilst Black , he told Vice that he was simply “dashing things out there in the universe.” Everything that happened next unfolded just as naturally. The web series made its way online in 2018 (back when Black web series — Dear Jesus, Ackee and Saltfish, Housemates — were having their moment) and, after a reported 45 redrafts, became a BAFTA-winning BBC pilot in 2022. Now, it will be released as a fully-formed series with A24 also at the helm. Dreaming Whilst Black is a very Black, very British and extremely millennial story about aspiring filmmaker Kwabena (played by Salmon), who is working in a drab recruitment office and navigating the everyday racism and microaggressions you’d expect when you’re the only Black guy on the team. Kwabs does what any young creative does when on the brink of telling your co-workers to go f…[redacted]. He quits. “The problem is he’s broke, Black, and born into a Jamaican family who wishes he was an accountant,” reads BBC’s synopsis. With effortless humour and refreshing candour, Dreaming Whilst Black illustrates the weight of holding onto a dream that sometimes feels out of bounds, all while the spectre of Black excellence looms in the background just to remind you that you’re not quite there yet.