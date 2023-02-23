I’m In A Polyamorous Throuple — Here’s How We Divide Our Finances

Over the years, Monaco's educated herself on money, and she and her husband are passing that knowledge down to their kids. "I didn't always, but now I believe in 'a 10% account,' where 10% of all the money that comes through your door, whether that’s your paycheque or birthday money, you don't touch it," she says. "Then when a rainy day comes — and they do come — you have an emergency fund. For 20 years, I never did that. I didn't have a family member say: 'Have a little money on the side, don't live paycheck to paycheque.' But my kids do… and they are excellent savers." It's been a difficult road at times, but now Monaco says she and her husband are extremely proud of where they are financially, and how their kids are learning from their transparency. "My 23-year-old son just bought his own car on his own," she says. "It's so exciting for us to watch them grow and pass this stuff on."