I’m Black, Trans & I Refuse To Defend My Plans for Parenthood

I get it. It is atypical for a person to prepare for children by themselves, especially when that preparation involves the deliberate mixing of DNA. And I know that the racial component of my plan is indeed complex. Colourism , anti-Blackness and other issues related to child-rearing in a deeply racialised society are weighty. Raising mixed-raced children — on top of all of the other nuances that come with being a Black, queer, trans parent — is something I’ve deliberated endlessly. Fortunately, Spencer and I are close enough that I have been candid with him about these concerns, and how they have affected my relationships. We’ve shared more than a few laughs about how it would be much easier for me (and notably, some of my former partners) if he was also Black. And I don’t want to diminish the concerns of my past partners. The desire to have shared input on something as serious as creating a family is not lost on me, but I feel pretty strongly that any kid with my genes is Black, regardless of the donor. I just want it to be acknowledged by my family, friends, and partners alike that this is a choice that reflects my greater values around kinship and transparency for my future kids.