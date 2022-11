There’s a connection between Jax and Olivia’s stories, a line threading their unique narratives together. If you ask Washington, she’ll tell you that Jax is Olivia 2.0, an intelligent and ambitious woman with a more grounded head on her shoulders, likely because she knows that she has more to lose. In addition to having a family to support and protect, Jax also has a group of close girlfriends — Black women — who will always keep it real with her, even when it hurts. (Olivia could’ve benefited from some homegirls when she decided to get romantically involved with the President…or Jake Ballard…or both men at the same time. Lots of mistakes were made.) But as much as Jax can be considered the more evolved version of Olivia, there’s room for both of them in the Black Lady Lawyer zeitgeist , right alongside overachievers like Molly Carter (Insecure), murderous law professors like Annalise Keating (How to Get Away With Murder), love-obsessed attorneys like Joan Clayton (Girlfriends), and working moms with impeccable style like Clair Huxtable (The Cosby Show). We can have them all, and we will. Black girl chaos is canon.