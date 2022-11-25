The first step is some much needed self-reflection. Start by shopping your wardrobe: Take a look at everything you own, divide it into categories (for example, workwear, loungewear, formal wear etc.). This will help you figure out what you have, what’s missing, and let you ask yourself some crucial questions: What in front of you do you like? What don’t you like? How much of it do you actually wear? How much of it is newer? Older? What fits and doesn’t? If you typically wear loungewear, why do you have so many dresses? Performing this 'wardrobe ethnography' will help you dive deeper into and understand your clothing. “When you do all of this work and introspection and really start thinking about what clothing constitutes the best, happiest version of yourself, then you’ll go into the sales having a clear vision,” Forbes-Bell says. This methodology can be applied to other areas of your life throughout the year.