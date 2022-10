As Aina’s content calendar evolves, she expects to welcome more people into her online community, and she’s excited for the new followers that she’ll be able to connect with. At the same time, she tells me, she’s fully aware that not everyone who tuned into the channel will be willing to come along for the ride. She’s not the same Jackie that she was when she first started her YouTube channel 13 years ago. She’s not even the same Jackie she was pre-pandemic! Life has been good to her , and Aina isn’t willing to hide that fact from her followers. Rather than pretending to be pushing the same old whip or living in the same old apartment, Aina is sharing her accomplishments and celebrating them. Yes, she fully understands that the Black luxury discourse isn’t super relatable at this particular point in time — the cost of everything has skyrocketed — but that’s her reality now. That’s just who she is, and she wants to be honest about it.