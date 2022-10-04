Kaia Gerber’s Zara Collab Is Full of It Girl-Approved Timeless Essentials

It’s no secret that model Kaia Gerber is one of today’s most in-demand It girls. Now, the 21-year-old model is bringing her style DNA to Zara.
On Sunday, the Spanish brand announced the partnership with Gerber, set to debut on October 4. “My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet,” said Gerber in a press release. “If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had?"
With more than 30 pieces to choose from, Gerber’s ambition to create a well-rounded wardrobe full of today’s essentials has been realised. There are leather trench coats, micro mini skirts, cut-out pencil skirts, string tops, and monochrome suits that draw inspiration from ‘90s fashion — a reference to her mother Cindy Crawford’s supermodel heyday. “I wasn't just thinking about myself when designing. I was thinking about my mom, my friends, and everyone I see around me,” Gerber said.
The collection, which follows a range of previous Zara collaborations with names like Narciso Rodriguez and Emmanuelle Alt, also expands on the idea of capsule closets, one that multiple brands and designers continue to build upon to make it easy for customers to mix-and-match with ease. Gerber accomplished this through a neutral colour palette of mostly black, camel, grey, white, and navy that make the pieces instant classics no matter the trends of the moment.