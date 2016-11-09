Cindy Crawford Gets Real About The Unrealistic Pressures Placed On Women

"There is a lot of pressure on women to, well, not age," Cindy Crawford tells me. "I am probably even more sensitive to it — but you can’t keep chasing this impossible thing...as much as I try to take care of myself, I still don’t look like my daughter when I wake up in the morning — and I don’t want to feel bad about that."



Over the course of my 20-minute conversation with one of the supermodels of the past 30 years, Crawford did not mince words, discussing everything from the negative effects of body pressure put on models today to the industry's need to continue down an inclusive path. "I have a daughter who is entering this world, and the expectation is for them to be even thinner now. I was always a size 6; I was never super-skinny and I never felt bad about it... You could have boobs, you could have hips, you could have a little extra flesh. Now, the models are expected to be so much thinner."



Of course, her attitude toward ageing and body image is far from DGAF — rather the opposite, she believes that taking care of yourself in every way possible and championing acceptance and inclusivity are far from mutually exclusive. And yes, she even shared some pretty killer beauty secrets, from the under-£20 body routine she's been doing for decades to the products she uses on the regular, during our chat.



Ahead, the completely candid conversation with the original Super herself.

