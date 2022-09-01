The debate over the appropriate longevity of a TV series is one that has been upended and changed by the uptake in one-season series. Shows like Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, and The Undoing (so, essentially anything with Nicole Kidman in it) often have sharp, digestible stories that are created and meant to run for only a limited amount of time. Full stop. But Euphoria’s continuous and very public breakdown glaringly begs the question of when enough is enough. And how much will we suck dry an idea, concept, or work of art in the name of money? How far will we take it when there’s a toxic (at the worst) or questionable (at the very least) work environment? Is 90 minutes a week of “prestige” TV really worth it?