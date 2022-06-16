“I Lost £2,000”: Inside The Murky World Of Multi-Level Marketing Schemes

Eventually she left after an altercation with one of the other reps. "She was doing lots of illegal raffles, which you aren’t meant to be able to do in the UK without a gambling licence," she says. "She was constantly bragging about her sales and making other women feel bad." When the rep stole a ticket code that Jennifer had paid for to get into a Body Shop conference, it was the final straw. "I wrote a message on social media to say that I was leaving as a result of bad treatment and my upline rang me to ask if I wanted to kill her and her children while she was driving. Apparently her daughter read her the message while she was driving." The emotional manipulation was hard to cope with but Jennifer’s mind was made up. "I added it all up and realised I had lost £2,000 and couldn’t go on. I had to get out." (As part of this investigation, Natalie*, a rep for Body Shop at Home, advised me that although she no longer sells much product directly, it’s a good career choice for mothers as it allows you to work around childcare. While she seemed less certain than Amy about the benefits, she stated that earnings can be high when you start and that she has since gone on to be successfully involved with other MLMs.)