But it has also been tough to facilitate important conversations about sexual assault and create a safe space for survivors on a social platform where anyone can upload a quick take, and 15 seconds can feel like a lifetime. Waller knows this firsthand, which is why she had to take a break from interacting on TikTok for a few weeks during last spring. “I was getting so many messages and [my TikTok page] was something so new to the intention of the project, and I felt like it took away from the intimacy of it all,” she says. “It's not a project that I feel is meant for everyone to be able to comment on.” When Waller decided to jump back on the platform later in spring 2021, she made a few crucial changes to her process. “I filter my comments, but I do still read through them, and I rarely have any that are gaslighting survivors that are rude or mean. [My page] has found the right people.”