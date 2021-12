And Just Like That… Features Carrie’s Signature Looks — & Brands From Instagram

Rogers and Santiago remained true to Bradshaw’s love of eclecticism, styling her in a draped, blue Norma Kamali dress with Aquazzura shoes for one scene and a menswear-inspired 1997 Jean Paul Gaultier suit the next. They also made sure to include the character's signature looks, including the Fendi “baguette” bag, which got stolen in Season 3 of the original show; the Manolo Blahnik blue "Hangisi" pumps that Mr. Big used to propose to her in the first Sex and the City movie; a pair of Miu Miu platform pumps from Season 6's Wall Street opening scene; and a blue flower pin from her Bill Kelley days. But it was one particular accessory — a feather, bird-like fascinator — that generated the most buzz. “I knew that was going to wig everybody out,” says Rogers. Some even speculated that it was a nod to her almost-wedding outfit in the first SATC movie, and therefore a sign that Bradshaw and Mr. Big were divorcing.