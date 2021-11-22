Armour Up: The Latest Fashion Trend Is Straight Out Of Medieval Times

While this trend may have started trickling in before the pandemic took hold, if we are to believe the recent runways, it’s about to really take off now, almost two years after the worldwide health and social crisis left people feeling vulnerable and exposed. Following the mass adoption of surgical face masks, full-face coverings, and gloves amid the pandemic, the armour trend is a continuation of the skin-to-world boundaries we’ve since set. Like the knights who walked around in full-on armour as they fought plague in the Middle Ages, we, too, are now ready for battle and dressed accordingly.