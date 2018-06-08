Has Hollywood Changed Since Gladiator? Connie Nielsen Doesn't Think So

"I happened to be born during a time of incredible education in Denmark. We were given the opportunity of learning four languages in school. That created a huge opportunity in my life. I grew up in a village so small it wasn't on the map of the country, in a country so small you couldn't see it on a world map. And yet I got the opportunity to be exposed to the whole world through the very qualities and talents I was able to develop inside a sensible and well-executed educational system. Every child should have access to those things. Go to your local school board and insist that the arts and music and language get the funding they need. Every child has the right to have all of its faculties developed and not just a few."