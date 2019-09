Has Hollywood Changed Since Gladiator? Connie Nielsen Doesn't Think So

The anniversary of the film (which won five Oscars, including Best Picture) was an occasion for reflection for Nielsen. Much has changed for Nielsen since the role as Lucilla, the savvy daughter of Marcus Aurelius, launched her career as a movie star. For one, Nielsen doesn't just play characters ancillary to warriors, as she did in Gladiator — she now plays warriors herself. Last year, Nielsen appeared in Wonder Woman as Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons ( she did her own stunts , just like Crowe did). It's fitting for Nielsen to appear in movies about fighters, because she's a fighter herself. Nielsen has established herself as a Hollywood truth-teller and a crusader for justice. For recent evidence, look to Nielsen's brilliant and cutting Variety op-ed about Harvey Weinstein, casting couches, and structural inequality against women in Hollywood. We had an enlightening interview with Nielsen about Gladiator's timelessness and what motivates her to take action in her personal and professional life.