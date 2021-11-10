When Lachney didn’t land an internship after graduating college with a nutritional science degree, she took it as a sign that acting was more than an enjoyable pastime—it was a road she needed to follow. “That’s when I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to surrender to this.’” She continued to take acting classes in New Orleans, and in 2012, she felt ready to take what she had learned to Los Angeles. “We were like, ‘We’re just gonna try this for six months,’” Lachney recalls of the big move she took with her sister. Time passed, and she eventually landed a job at Betty Mae Casting, a casting centre where actors film self-tapes, practice auditions, and take photoshoots, while filmmakers book casting sessions and production meetings. “Honestly, it all came to life and into fruition when I started working there,” she says. “That place changed my life as an actor and as somebody just in this industry. I was able to see every side of it.”