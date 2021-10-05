You’ve likely been waiting patiently in the warmth, ready to start piling on layers. Now that the temperature has dipped down, it’s go time. Whether you’re digging your boots, jackets, sweaters, or turtlenecks out from the corners of your wardrobe, the creative potential for autumn outfits is all about taking those seasonal basics and mixing it with a few new trends. This season, the pervasive style is still leaning classic, with vests, chunky loafers, leather jackets, and knee-high boots among the mix, as well as menswear-inspired monochrome oversized suits (no matter what Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello has against them!). Needless to say, the preppy Princess Diana aesthetic that brought us the bike shorts craze is still here, and the girlies on Instagram and TikTok are ready to give this vibe one more run.
Still, making classic pieces feel fresh isn't easy. To help with that, we’re sharing some #ootds that we came across on Instagram that have provided us with endless possibilities to take inspiration from.