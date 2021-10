Sisters Uncut: The Police Do Not Protect Us & It’s Time To Say “Enough”

We also believe that no police officer ever works alone. They are aided by their badge, by their uniform and by the violence they are trained to enact . They are aided by other police officers who watch as they kill, like the officers who stood by as Christopher Alder died face-down on a police station floor. They are aided by the Police Federation and PR team that tries to brush any instance of police violence under the carpet . They are aided by the ranks that close as soon as an instance of police violence does reach the public eye. Evidence suddenly disappears , footage isn’t found, responsibility cannot be taken. They are aided by policy makers and campaigns that ask for more police, better weapons, more body cameras – none of which attacks the root of the problem: that the police as an institution has always been rotten. By design, the only tool available to the police is violence. To a hammer, everything looks like a nail.